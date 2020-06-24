Gayatri Highway Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 89.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in March 2020 down 89.47% from Rs. 11.01 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2020 down 134.04% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2020 down 46.75% from Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2019.
Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.40 on June 23, 2020 (NSE)
|Gayatri Highways
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.16
|1.16
|11.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.16
|1.16
|11.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.25
|9.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.70
|0.90
|1.92
|Other Income
|2.17
|2.24
|3.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.86
|3.14
|5.39
|Interest
|7.62
|7.64
|7.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.76
|-4.50
|-2.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.76
|-4.50
|-2.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.76
|-4.50
|-2.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.76
|-4.50
|-2.03
|Equity Share Capital
|47.93
|47.93
|47.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.19
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.19
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.19
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.19
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 02:09 pm