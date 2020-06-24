Gayatri Highway Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 89.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in March 2020 down 89.47% from Rs. 11.01 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2020 down 134.04% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2020 down 46.75% from Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2019.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.40 on June 23, 2020 (NSE)