English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gayatri Highway Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 87.2% Y-o-Y

    September 11, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 87.2% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.59 crore in June 2023 down 583.15% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2023 down 85.9% from Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2022.

    Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.80 on September 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.88% returns over the last 6 months and -5.88% over the last 12 months.

    Gayatri Highways
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.181.481.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.181.481.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.09--
    Depreciation0.020.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.251.862.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.48-0.64
    Other Income0.722.045.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.621.564.53
    Interest5.205.195.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.59-3.63-0.67
    Exceptional Items---171.73--
    P/L Before Tax-4.59-175.36-0.67
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.59-175.36-0.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.59-175.36-0.67
    Equity Share Capital47.9347.9347.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-7.32-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.19-7.32-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-7.32-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.19-7.32-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering & Construction #Gayatri Highway #Gayatri Highways #Results
    first published: Sep 11, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!