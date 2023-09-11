Gayatri Highway Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 87.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 87.2% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.59 crore in June 2023 down 583.15% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2023 down 85.9% from Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2022.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.80 on September 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.88% returns over the last 6 months and -5.88% over the last 12 months.