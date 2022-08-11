 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gayatri Highway Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, up 6.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in June 2022 up 6.76% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 up 83.95% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2022 up 192.9% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.75 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months

Gayatri Highways
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.41 1.32 1.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.41 1.32 1.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.04 1.10 0.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 0.21 0.72
Other Income 5.17 0.94 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.53 1.15 1.54
Interest 5.20 5.19 5.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.67 -4.04 -4.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.67 -4.04 -4.18
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.67 -4.04 -4.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.67 -4.04 -4.18
Equity Share Capital 47.93 47.93 47.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.17 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.17 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.17 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.17 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
