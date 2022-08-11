Gayatri Highway Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, up 6.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in June 2022 up 6.76% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 up 83.95% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2022 up 192.9% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.75 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months