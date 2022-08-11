Gayatri Highway Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, up 6.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in June 2022 up 6.76% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 up 83.95% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2022 up 192.9% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021.
Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.75 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Gayatri Highways
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.41
|1.32
|1.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.41
|1.32
|1.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.04
|1.10
|0.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|0.21
|0.72
|Other Income
|5.17
|0.94
|0.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.53
|1.15
|1.54
|Interest
|5.20
|5.19
|5.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-4.04
|-4.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|-4.04
|-4.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.67
|-4.04
|-4.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.67
|-4.04
|-4.18
|Equity Share Capital
|47.93
|47.93
|47.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.17
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.17
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.17
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.17
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited