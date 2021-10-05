MARKET NEWS

Gayatri Highway Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 6.64% Y-o-Y

October 05, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in June 2021 up 6.64% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2021 up 1.33% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021 down 51.71% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2020.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.60 on October 04, 2021 (NSE)

Gayatri Highways
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1.321.241.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.321.241.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.590.630.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.720.600.88
Other Income0.822.432.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.543.033.20
Interest5.725.757.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.18-2.72-4.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-4.18-2.72-4.24
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.18-2.72-4.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.18-2.72-4.24
Equity Share Capital47.9347.9347.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.18-0.11-0.18
Diluted EPS-0.18-0.11-0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.18-0.11-0.18
Diluted EPS-0.18-0.11-0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 5, 2021 08:55 am

