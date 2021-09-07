Gayatri Highway Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 6.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in June 2021 up 6.64% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2021 up 1.33% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021 down 51.71% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2020.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.85 on August 30, 2021 (NSE)