Gayatri Highway Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 41.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 41.92% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2022 up 70.67% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2022 up 126.74% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.
Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.80 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.11% returns over the last 6 months and -5.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gayatri Highways
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.87
|2.87
|1.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.87
|2.87
|1.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|0.48
|--
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|3.18
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.33
|-0.80
|0.88
|Other Income
|2.91
|4.29
|0.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.23
|3.49
|1.86
|Interest
|5.22
|5.22
|5.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.99
|-1.72
|-3.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.99
|-1.72
|-3.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.99
|-1.72
|-3.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.99
|-1.72
|-3.36
|Equity Share Capital
|47.93
|47.93
|47.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.07
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.07
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.07
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.07
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited