Gayatri Highway Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 41.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 41.92% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2022 up 70.67% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2022 up 126.74% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.