Gayatri Highway Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 41.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 41.92% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2022 up 70.67% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2022 up 126.74% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

Gayatri Highways
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.87 2.87 1.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.87 2.87 1.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- 0.48 --
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.53 3.18 0.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.33 -0.80 0.88
Other Income 2.91 4.29 0.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.23 3.49 1.86
Interest 5.22 5.22 5.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.99 -1.72 -3.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.99 -1.72 -3.36
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.99 -1.72 -3.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.99 -1.72 -3.36
Equity Share Capital 47.93 47.93 47.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.07 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.07 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.07 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.07 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited