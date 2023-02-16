Gayatri Highway Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 41.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 41.92% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2022 up 70.67% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2022 up 126.74% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.80 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.11% returns over the last 6 months and -5.88% over the last 12 months.