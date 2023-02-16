English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gayatri Highway Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 41.92% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 41.92% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2022 up 70.67% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2022 up 126.74% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

    Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.80 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.11% returns over the last 6 months and -5.88% over the last 12 months.

    Gayatri Highways
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.872.871.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.872.871.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--0.48--
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.533.180.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.33-0.800.88
    Other Income2.914.290.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.233.491.86
    Interest5.225.225.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.99-1.72-3.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.99-1.72-3.36
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.99-1.72-3.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.99-1.72-3.36
    Equity Share Capital47.9347.9347.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.07-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.07-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.07-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.07-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering & Construction #Gayatri Highway #Gayatri Highways #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:00 pm