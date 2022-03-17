Gayatri Highway Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 6.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in December 2021 up 6.64% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021 down 7.23% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021 down 40.82% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2020.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.90 on March 16, 2022 (NSE)