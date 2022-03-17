Gayatri Highway Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 6.64% Y-o-Y
March 17, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in December 2021 up 6.64% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2021 down 7.23% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021 down 40.82% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2020.
Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.90 on March 16, 2022 (NSE)
|Gayatri Highways
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.32
|2.35
|1.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.32
|2.35
|1.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|1.42
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|0.92
|0.81
|Other Income
|0.98
|0.80
|2.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.86
|1.73
|3.15
|Interest
|5.22
|5.22
|6.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.36
|-3.49
|-3.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.36
|-3.49
|-3.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.36
|-3.49
|-3.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.36
|-3.49
|-3.13
|Equity Share Capital
|47.93
|47.93
|47.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited