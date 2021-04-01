Gayatri Highway Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, up 6.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in December 2020 up 6.6% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2020 up 30.38% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2020 up 0.32% from Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2019.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.55 on March 31, 2021 (NSE)