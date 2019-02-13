Gayatri Highway Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore, down 0.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore in December 2018 down 0.36% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2018 up 68.67% from Rs. 21.37 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2018 up 38.29% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2017.
Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.75 on February 12, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Gayatri Highways
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.92
|1.06
|1.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.92
|1.06
|1.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.19
|0.76
|2.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|0.30
|-0.22
|Other Income
|2.36
|2.42
|2.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.07
|2.72
|2.22
|Interest
|9.77
|8.65
|23.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.70
|-5.93
|-21.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.70
|-5.93
|-21.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.70
|-5.93
|-21.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.70
|-5.93
|-21.37
|Equity Share Capital
|47.93
|47.93
|47.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.25
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.25
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.25
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.25
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
