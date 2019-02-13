Gayatri Highway Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore, down 0.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore in December 2018 down 0.36% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2018 up 68.67% from Rs. 21.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2018 up 38.29% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2017.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.75 on February 12, 2019 (NSE)