Gayatri Highway Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.42 crore, up 15.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.42 crore in September 2021 up 15.87% from Rs. 21.08 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.51 crore in September 2021 up 34.18% from Rs. 96.49 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.11 crore in September 2021 up 14.71% from Rs. 16.66 crore in September 2020.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.95 on November 12, 2021 (NSE)