Gayatri Highway Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 94.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2023 down 94.09% from Rs. 25.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.65 crore in March 2023 up 218.58% from Rs. 97.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 92.82% from Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2022.

Gayatri Highway EPS has increased to Rs. 4.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.07 in March 2022.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.53% returns over the last 6 months and 8.33% over the last 12 months.