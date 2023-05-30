English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gayatri Highway Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 94.09% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2023 down 94.09% from Rs. 25.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.65 crore in March 2023 up 218.58% from Rs. 97.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 92.82% from Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2022.

    Gayatri Highway EPS has increased to Rs. 4.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.07 in March 2022.

    Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.53% returns over the last 6 months and 8.33% over the last 12 months.

    Gayatri Highways
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.481.8725.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.481.8725.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.09--0.50
    Depreciation0.010.016.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.870.536.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.491.3311.75
    Other Income1.852.720.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.374.0512.45
    Interest5.195.2232.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.82-1.17-19.81
    Exceptional Items178.88----
    P/L Before Tax175.05-1.17-19.81
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities175.05-1.17-19.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-55.43-88.91-57.58
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period119.63-90.09-77.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.97-5.70-20.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates115.65-95.79-97.54
    Equity Share Capital47.9347.9347.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.83-4.00-4.07
    Diluted EPS4.83-4.00-4.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.83-4.00-4.07
    Diluted EPS4.83-4.00-4.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering & Construction #Gayatri Highway #Gayatri Highways #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am