Gayatri Highway Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.03 crore, up 3.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.03 crore in March 2022 up 3.66% from Rs. 24.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.54 crore in March 2022 down 26.25% from Rs. 77.26 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2021.
Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Gayatri Highways
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.03
|23.83
|24.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.03
|23.83
|24.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.45
|0.45
|Depreciation
|6.77
|5.63
|5.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.02
|2.02
|5.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.75
|15.74
|13.04
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.74
|2.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.45
|16.48
|15.18
|Interest
|32.25
|33.23
|32.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.81
|-16.75
|-16.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.81
|-16.75
|-16.98
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.81
|-16.75
|-16.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-57.58
|-56.47
|-64.32
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-77.39
|-73.21
|-81.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-20.15
|122.35
|4.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-97.54
|49.14
|-77.26
|Equity Share Capital
|47.93
|47.93
|47.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.07
|2.05
|-3.22
|Diluted EPS
|-4.07
|2.05
|-3.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.07
|2.05
|-3.22
|Diluted EPS
|-4.07
|2.05
|-3.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited