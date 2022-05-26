 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gayatri Highway Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.03 crore, up 3.66% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.03 crore in March 2022 up 3.66% from Rs. 24.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.54 crore in March 2022 down 26.25% from Rs. 77.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2021.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE)

Gayatri Highways
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.03 23.83 24.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.03 23.83 24.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.50 0.45 0.45
Depreciation 6.77 5.63 5.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.02 2.02 5.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.75 15.74 13.04
Other Income 0.70 0.74 2.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.45 16.48 15.18
Interest 32.25 33.23 32.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -19.81 -16.75 -16.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -19.81 -16.75 -16.98
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.81 -16.75 -16.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -57.58 -56.47 -64.32
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -77.39 -73.21 -81.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -20.15 122.35 4.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -97.54 49.14 -77.26
Equity Share Capital 47.93 47.93 47.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.07 2.05 -3.22
Diluted EPS -4.07 2.05 -3.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.07 2.05 -3.22
Diluted EPS -4.07 2.05 -3.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Engineering &amp; Construction #Gayatri Highway #Gayatri Highways #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
