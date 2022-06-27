Gayatri Highway Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.03 crore, up 3.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.03 crore in March 2022 up 3.66% from Rs. 24.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.54 crore in March 2022 down 26.25% from Rs. 77.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2021.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 1.00 on June 24, 2022 (NSE)