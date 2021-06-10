Gayatri Highway Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.15 crore, up 37.52% Y-o-Y
June 10, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.15 crore in March 2021 up 37.52% from Rs. 17.56 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.26 crore in March 2021 up 24.82% from Rs. 102.77 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2021 up 89.61% from Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2020.
Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.90 on June 09, 2021 (NSE)
|Gayatri Highways
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.15
|22.81
|17.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.15
|22.81
|17.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.39
|0.53
|Depreciation
|5.45
|5.08
|5.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.21
|1.99
|7.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.04
|15.34
|3.55
|Other Income
|2.15
|3.26
|1.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.18
|18.60
|5.38
|Interest
|32.16
|32.52
|32.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.98
|-13.92
|-26.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.98
|-13.92
|-26.85
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.98
|-13.92
|-26.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-64.32
|-63.39
|-64.97
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-81.30
|-77.31
|-91.82
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|4.04
|--
|-10.95
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-77.26
|-77.31
|-102.77
|Equity Share Capital
|47.93
|47.93
|47.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.22
|-3.11
|-4.29
|Diluted EPS
|-3.22
|-3.11
|-4.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.22
|-3.11
|-4.29
|Diluted EPS
|-3.22
|-3.11
|-4.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited