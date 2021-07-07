Gayatri Highway Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.15 crore, up 37.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.15 crore in March 2021 up 37.52% from Rs. 17.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.26 crore in March 2021 up 24.82% from Rs. 102.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2021 up 89.61% from Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2020.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.90 on July 06, 2021 (NSE)