Gayatri Highway Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 99.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 99.32% from Rs. 26.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 97.68 crore in June 2023 down 35.44% from Rs. 72.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 down 98.22% from Rs. 28.13 crore in June 2022.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 6.67% over the last 12 months.