 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gayatri Highway Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.42 crore, up 35.95% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.42 crore in June 2022 up 35.95% from Rs. 19.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 72.12 crore in June 2022 down 143.9% from Rs. 29.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.13 crore in June 2022 up 61.48% from Rs. 17.42 crore in June 2021.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.75 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months

Gayatri Highways
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.42 25.03 19.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.42 25.03 19.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.31 0.50 0.39
Depreciation 6.21 6.77 5.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.97 6.02 2.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.93 11.75 11.26
Other Income 4.98 0.70 0.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.92 12.45 11.85
Interest 32.50 32.25 32.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.58 -19.81 -21.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.58 -19.81 -21.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.58 -19.81 -21.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -60.14 -57.58 -66.85
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -70.71 -77.39 -87.85
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.41 -20.15 58.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -72.12 -97.54 -29.57
Equity Share Capital 47.93 47.93 47.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.01 -4.07 -1.23
Diluted EPS -3.01 -4.07 -1.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.01 -4.07 -1.23
Diluted EPS -3.01 -4.07 -1.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering &amp; Construction #Gayatri Highway #Gayatri Highways #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.