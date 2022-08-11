Gayatri Highway Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.42 crore, up 35.95% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.42 crore in June 2022 up 35.95% from Rs. 19.44 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 72.12 crore in June 2022 down 143.9% from Rs. 29.57 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.13 crore in June 2022 up 61.48% from Rs. 17.42 crore in June 2021.
Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.75 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months
|Gayatri Highways
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.42
|25.03
|19.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.42
|25.03
|19.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.50
|0.39
|Depreciation
|6.21
|6.77
|5.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.97
|6.02
|2.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.93
|11.75
|11.26
|Other Income
|4.98
|0.70
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.92
|12.45
|11.85
|Interest
|32.50
|32.25
|32.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.58
|-19.81
|-21.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.58
|-19.81
|-21.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.58
|-19.81
|-21.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-60.14
|-57.58
|-66.85
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-70.71
|-77.39
|-87.85
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.41
|-20.15
|58.28
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-72.12
|-97.54
|-29.57
|Equity Share Capital
|47.93
|47.93
|47.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.01
|-4.07
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.01
|-4.07
|-1.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.01
|-4.07
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.01
|-4.07
|-1.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited