Gayatri Highway Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.42 crore, up 35.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.42 crore in June 2022 up 35.95% from Rs. 19.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 72.12 crore in June 2022 down 143.9% from Rs. 29.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.13 crore in June 2022 up 61.48% from Rs. 17.42 crore in June 2021.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.75 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months