Gayatri Highway Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.44 crore, up 45.51% Y-o-Y

September 24, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.44 crore in June 2021 up 45.51% from Rs. 13.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.57 crore in June 2021 up 69.56% from Rs. 97.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.42 crore in June 2021 up 31.87% from Rs. 13.21 crore in June 2020.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.65 on September 23, 2021 (NSE)

Close
Gayatri Highways
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations19.4424.1513.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations19.4424.1513.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.390.450.42
Depreciation5.575.455.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.215.211.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2613.046.10
Other Income0.592.152.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8515.188.18
Interest32.8532.1633.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.00-16.98-25.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-21.00-16.98-25.17
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.00-16.98-25.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-66.85-64.32-58.56
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-87.85-81.30-83.73
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates58.284.04-13.42
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-29.57-77.26-97.15
Equity Share Capital47.9347.9347.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.23-3.22-4.05
Diluted EPS-1.23-3.22-4.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.23-3.22-4.05
Diluted EPS-1.23-3.22-4.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering & Construction #Gayatri Highway #Gayatri Highways #Results
first published: Sep 24, 2021 09:00 am

