Gayatri Highway Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 92.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 92.16% from Rs. 23.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.79 crore in December 2022 down 30.84% from Rs. 73.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 81.64% from Rs. 22.11 crore in December 2021.