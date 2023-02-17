Gayatri Highway Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 92.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 92.16% from Rs. 23.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.79 crore in December 2022 down 30.84% from Rs. 73.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 81.64% from Rs. 22.11 crore in December 2021.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gayatri Highways
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.87
|29.45
|23.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.87
|29.45
|23.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|0.62
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.01
|6.08
|5.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|5.71
|2.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.33
|17.05
|15.74
|Other Income
|2.72
|4.11
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.05
|21.17
|16.48
|Interest
|5.22
|34.69
|33.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-13.53
|-16.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.17
|-13.53
|-16.75
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.17
|-13.53
|-16.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-88.91
|-63.26
|-56.47
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-90.09
|-76.79
|-73.21
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.70
|-11.15
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-95.79
|-87.94
|-73.21
|Equity Share Capital
|47.93
|47.93
|47.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.00
|-3.67
|2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-4.00
|-3.67
|2.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.00
|-3.67
|2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-4.00
|-3.67
|2.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited