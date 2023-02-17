 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gayatri Highway Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 92.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 92.16% from Rs. 23.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.79 crore in December 2022 down 30.84% from Rs. 73.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 81.64% from Rs. 22.11 crore in December 2021.

Gayatri Highways
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.87 29.45 23.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.87 29.45 23.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- 0.62 0.45
Depreciation 0.01 6.08 5.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.53 5.71 2.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.33 17.05 15.74
Other Income 2.72 4.11 0.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.05 21.17 16.48
Interest 5.22 34.69 33.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.17 -13.53 -16.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.17 -13.53 -16.75
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.17 -13.53 -16.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -88.91 -63.26 -56.47
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -90.09 -76.79 -73.21
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.70 -11.15 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -95.79 -87.94 -73.21
Equity Share Capital 47.93 47.93 47.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.00 -3.67 2.05
Diluted EPS -4.00 -3.67 2.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.00 -3.67 2.05
Diluted EPS -4.00 -3.67 2.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited