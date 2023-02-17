English
    Gayatri Highway Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 92.16% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 92.16% from Rs. 23.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.79 crore in December 2022 down 30.84% from Rs. 73.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 81.64% from Rs. 22.11 crore in December 2021.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Gayatri Highways
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.8729.4523.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.8729.4523.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--0.620.45
    Depreciation0.016.085.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.535.712.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.3317.0515.74
    Other Income2.724.110.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.0521.1716.48
    Interest5.2234.6933.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.17-13.53-16.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.17-13.53-16.75
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.17-13.53-16.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-88.91-63.26-56.47
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-90.09-76.79-73.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.70-11.15--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-95.79-87.94-73.21
    Equity Share Capital47.9347.9347.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.00-3.672.05
    Diluted EPS-4.00-3.672.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.00-3.672.05
    Diluted EPS-4.00-3.672.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering & Construction #Gayatri Highway #Gayatri Highways #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:33 am