Gayatri Highway Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.83 crore, up 4.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.83 crore in December 2021 up 4.49% from Rs. 22.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.14 crore in December 2021 up 163.56% from Rs. 77.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.11 crore in December 2021 down 6.63% from Rs. 23.68 crore in December 2020.

Gayatri Highway EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.11 in December 2020.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.70 on February 24, 2022 (NSE)