Gayatri Highway Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.81 crore, down 48.64% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.81 crore in December 2020 down 48.64% from Rs. 44.41 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.31 crore in December 2020 down 26.36% from Rs. 61.18 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.68 crore in December 2020 down 41.8% from Rs. 40.69 crore in December 2019.
Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.65 on February 17, 2021 (NSE)
|Gayatri Highways
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.81
|21.08
|44.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.81
|21.08
|44.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.48
|0.72
|Depreciation
|5.08
|5.08
|8.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.99
|5.95
|6.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.34
|9.56
|29.15
|Other Income
|3.26
|2.02
|3.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.60
|11.58
|32.57
|Interest
|32.52
|37.10
|86.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.92
|-25.52
|-53.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.92
|-25.52
|-53.86
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.92
|-25.52
|-53.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-63.39
|-61.34
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-77.31
|-86.86
|-53.86
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-9.63
|-7.32
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-77.31
|-96.49
|-61.18
|Equity Share Capital
|47.93
|47.93
|47.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.11
|-4.03
|-2.55
|Diluted EPS
|-3.11
|-4.03
|-2.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.11
|-4.03
|-2.55
|Diluted EPS
|-3.11
|-4.03
|-2.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited