English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gayatri Highway Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.81 crore, down 48.64% Y-o-Y

April 01, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gayatri Highways are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.81 crore in December 2020 down 48.64% from Rs. 44.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.31 crore in December 2020 down 26.36% from Rs. 61.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.68 crore in December 2020 down 41.8% from Rs. 40.69 crore in December 2019.

 

Close
Gayatri Highways
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations22.8121.0844.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations22.8121.0844.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.390.480.72
Depreciation5.085.088.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.995.956.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.349.5629.15
Other Income3.262.023.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.6011.5832.57
Interest32.5237.1086.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.92-25.52-53.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-13.92-25.52-53.86
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.92-25.52-53.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-63.39-61.34--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-77.31-86.86-53.86
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates---9.63-7.32
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-77.31-96.49-61.18
Equity Share Capital47.9347.9347.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.11-4.03-2.55
Diluted EPS-3.11-4.03-2.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.11-4.03-2.55
Diluted EPS-3.11-4.03-2.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering & Construction #Gayatri Highway #Gayatri Highways #Results
first published: Apr 1, 2021 10:33 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.