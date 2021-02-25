Gayatri Highway Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.81 crore, down 48.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.81 crore in December 2020 down 48.64% from Rs. 44.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.31 crore in December 2020 down 26.36% from Rs. 61.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.68 crore in December 2020 down 41.8% from Rs. 40.69 crore in December 2019.

Gayatri Highway shares closed at 0.75 on February 24, 2021 (NSE)