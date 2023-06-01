English
    Gautam Gems Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.68 crore, down 56.05% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gautam Gems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.68 crore in March 2023 down 56.05% from Rs. 67.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 55.43% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 2500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Gautam Gems shares closed at 10.84 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.39% returns over the last 6 months and -12.08% over the last 12 months.

    Gautam Gems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.6818.2067.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.6818.2067.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.1523.2457.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.75-5.9610.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.210.28
    Depreciation0.030.020.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.120.33-0.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.440.36-0.30
    Other Income0.150.000.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.290.36-0.16
    Interest0.080.080.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.380.28-0.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.380.28-0.45
    Tax-0.100.030.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.280.25-0.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.280.25-0.63
    Equity Share Capital19.0819.0810.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.280.13-0.63
    Diluted EPS-0.280.13-0.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.280.13-0.63
    Diluted EPS-0.280.13-0.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:22 am