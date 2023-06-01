Gautam Gems Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.68 crore, down 56.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.68 crore in March 2023 down 56.05% from Rs. 67.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 55.43% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 2500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Gautam Gems shares closed at 10.84 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.39% returns over the last 6 months and -12.08% over the last 12 months.