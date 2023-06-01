Gautam Gems Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.68 crore, down 56.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gautam Gems are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.68 crore in March 2023 down 56.05% from Rs. 67.53 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 55.43% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 2500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
Gautam Gems shares closed at 10.84 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.39% returns over the last 6 months and -12.08% over the last 12 months.
|Gautam Gems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.68
|18.20
|67.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.68
|18.20
|67.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|28.15
|23.24
|57.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.75
|-5.96
|10.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.21
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.12
|0.33
|-0.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.44
|0.36
|-0.30
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.00
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.36
|-0.16
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.28
|-0.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.38
|0.28
|-0.45
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.03
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|0.25
|-0.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|0.25
|-0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|19.08
|19.08
|10.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|0.13
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|0.13
|-0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|0.13
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|0.13
|-0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited