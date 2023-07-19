Gautam Gems Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.12 crore, down 11.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.12 crore in June 2023 down 11.04% from Rs. 30.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 down 6.35% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2023 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

Gautam Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2022.

Gautam Gems shares closed at 11.03 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -45.40% returns over the last 6 months and 7.82% over the last 12 months.