Gautam Gems Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.20 crore, down 51.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.20 crore in December 2022 down 51.14% from Rs. 37.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 103.49% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 216.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

Gautam Gems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.

Gautam Gems shares closed at 21.15 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 109.41% returns over the last 6 months and 50.11% over the last 12 months.