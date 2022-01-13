Gautam Gems Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.25 crore, up 15.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.25 crore in December 2021 up 15.55% from Rs. 32.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 94.03% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 95.38% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2020.

Gautam Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2020.

Gautam Gems shares closed at 14.70 on January 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -58.30% over the last 12 months.