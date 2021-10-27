Gati Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.82 crore, down 1.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.82 crore in September 2021 down 1.84% from Rs. 71.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.02 crore in September 2021 down 622.08% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021 down 72.64% from Rs. 3.07 crore in September 2020.

Gati shares closed at 141.30 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.58% returns over the last 6 months and 125.90% over the last 12 months.