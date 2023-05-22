Gati Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.70 crore, up 3.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.70 crore in March 2023 up 3.09% from Rs. 58.88 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.62 crore in March 2023 down 9.34% from Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2023 up 347.06% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.
Gati shares closed at 118.45 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.55% returns over the last 6 months and -15.96% over the last 12 months.
|Gati
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.70
|63.00
|58.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.70
|63.00
|58.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|58.58
|60.94
|54.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|-0.09
|-0.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|0.78
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.10
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.59
|2.43
|6.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-1.16
|-1.52
|Other Income
|3.43
|0.89
|1.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.90
|-0.27
|0.43
|Interest
|0.05
|0.08
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.85
|-0.35
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|-8.23
|0.22
|-5.81
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.38
|-0.13
|-5.57
|Tax
|0.24
|--
|-0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.62
|-0.13
|-5.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.62
|-0.13
|-5.14
|Equity Share Capital
|26.03
|26.03
|24.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.01
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.01
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.01
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.01
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited