    Gati Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.70 crore, up 3.09% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gati are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.70 crore in March 2023 up 3.09% from Rs. 58.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.62 crore in March 2023 down 9.34% from Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2023 up 347.06% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

    Gati shares closed at 118.45 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.55% returns over the last 6 months and -15.96% over the last 12 months.

    Gati
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.7063.0058.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.7063.0058.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods58.5860.9454.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.05-0.09-0.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.870.780.39
    Depreciation0.140.100.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.592.436.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.53-1.16-1.52
    Other Income3.430.891.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.90-0.270.43
    Interest0.050.080.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.85-0.350.24
    Exceptional Items-8.230.22-5.81
    P/L Before Tax-5.38-0.13-5.57
    Tax0.24---0.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.62-0.13-5.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.62-0.13-5.14
    Equity Share Capital26.0326.0324.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-0.01-0.43
    Diluted EPS-0.43-0.01-0.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-0.01-0.43
    Diluted EPS-0.43-0.01-0.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

