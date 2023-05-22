Gati Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.70 crore, up 3.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.70 crore in March 2023 up 3.09% from Rs. 58.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.62 crore in March 2023 down 9.34% from Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2023 up 347.06% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

Gati shares closed at 118.45 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.55% returns over the last 6 months and -15.96% over the last 12 months.