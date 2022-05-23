Gati Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.88 crore, down 24.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 58.88 crore in March 2022 down 24.39% from Rs. 77.87 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2022 up 96.55% from Rs. 149.01 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 140.48% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021.
Gati shares closed at 149.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.13% returns over the last 6 months and 19.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gati
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.88
|64.94
|77.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.88
|64.94
|77.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|54.73
|56.62
|68.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.98
|0.83
|-0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|1.50
|2.72
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.27
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.01
|8.61
|12.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.52
|-2.89
|-5.76
|Other Income
|1.95
|1.75
|3.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|-1.14
|-2.10
|Interest
|0.19
|0.31
|1.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.24
|-1.45
|-3.17
|Exceptional Items
|-5.81
|--
|-145.84
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.57
|-1.45
|-149.01
|Tax
|-0.43
|-2.70
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.14
|1.25
|-149.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.14
|1.25
|-149.01
|Equity Share Capital
|24.59
|24.59
|24.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.10
|-12.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.10
|-12.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.10
|-12.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.10
|-12.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited