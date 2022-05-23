Gati Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.88 crore, down 24.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.88 crore in March 2022 down 24.39% from Rs. 77.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2022 up 96.55% from Rs. 149.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 140.48% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021.

Gati shares closed at 149.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.13% returns over the last 6 months and 19.30% over the last 12 months.