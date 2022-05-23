 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gati Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.88 crore, down 24.39% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gati are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.88 crore in March 2022 down 24.39% from Rs. 77.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2022 up 96.55% from Rs. 149.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 140.48% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021.

Gati shares closed at 149.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.13% returns over the last 6 months and 19.30% over the last 12 months.

Gati
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.88 64.94 77.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.88 64.94 77.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 54.73 56.62 68.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.98 0.83 -0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.39 1.50 2.72
Depreciation 0.25 0.27 0.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.01 8.61 12.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.52 -2.89 -5.76
Other Income 1.95 1.75 3.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.43 -1.14 -2.10
Interest 0.19 0.31 1.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.24 -1.45 -3.17
Exceptional Items -5.81 -- -145.84
P/L Before Tax -5.57 -1.45 -149.01
Tax -0.43 -2.70 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.14 1.25 -149.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.14 1.25 -149.01
Equity Share Capital 24.59 24.59 24.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 0.10 -12.22
Diluted EPS -0.42 0.10 -12.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.43 0.10 -12.22
Diluted EPS -0.42 0.10 -12.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:11 am
