Gati Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.87 crore, down 10.48% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 77.87 crore in March 2021 down 10.48% from Rs. 86.99 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 149.01 crore in March 2021 down 195.77% from Rs. 50.38 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021 up 81.92% from Rs. 9.29 crore in March 2020.
Gati shares closed at 122.95 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.07% returns over the last 6 months and 239.17% over the last 12 months.
|Gati
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.87
|80.49
|86.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.87
|80.49
|86.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|68.87
|67.52
|60.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.39
|-0.55
|0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.72
|1.09
|3.66
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.41
|0.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.01
|11.23
|35.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.76
|0.79
|-14.35
|Other Income
|3.66
|2.18
|4.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.10
|2.97
|-10.11
|Interest
|1.07
|0.94
|3.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.17
|2.03
|-13.41
|Exceptional Items
|-145.84
|-14.17
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-149.01
|-12.14
|-13.41
|Tax
|--
|10.53
|36.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-149.01
|-22.67
|-50.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-149.01
|-22.67
|-50.38
|Equity Share Capital
|24.39
|24.39
|24.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.22
|-1.86
|-4.53
|Diluted EPS
|-12.22
|-1.86
|-4.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.22
|-1.86
|-4.53
|Diluted EPS
|-12.22
|-1.86
|-4.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited