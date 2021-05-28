Gati Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.87 crore, down 10.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.87 crore in March 2021 down 10.48% from Rs. 86.99 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 149.01 crore in March 2021 down 195.77% from Rs. 50.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021 up 81.92% from Rs. 9.29 crore in March 2020.

Gati shares closed at 122.95 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.07% returns over the last 6 months and 239.17% over the last 12 months.