Gati Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.99 crore, down 31.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.99 crore in March 2020 down 31.42% from Rs. 126.84 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.38 crore in March 2020 down 1381.93% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.29 crore in March 2020 down 210.2% from Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2019.

Gati shares closed at 42.60 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.68% returns over the last 6 months and -41.76% over the last 12 months.