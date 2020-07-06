Gati Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.99 crore, down 31.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.99 crore in March 2020 down 31.42% from Rs. 126.84 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.38 crore in March 2020 down 1381.93% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.29 crore in March 2020 down 210.2% from Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2019.
Gati shares closed at 42.60 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.68% returns over the last 6 months and -41.76% over the last 12 months.
|Gati
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.99
|115.64
|126.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.99
|115.64
|126.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|60.67
|68.02
|70.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.31
|-0.17
|-0.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.66
|6.84
|7.59
|Depreciation
|0.82
|0.94
|0.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.88
|44.42
|47.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.35
|-4.41
|1.14
|Other Income
|4.24
|3.28
|6.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.11
|-1.13
|7.48
|Interest
|3.30
|2.98
|3.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.41
|-4.11
|3.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.41
|-4.11
|3.93
|Tax
|36.97
|-0.66
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-50.38
|-3.45
|3.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-50.38
|-3.45
|3.93
|Equity Share Capital
|24.39
|21.72
|21.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.53
|-0.32
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-4.53
|-0.32
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.53
|-0.32
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-4.53
|-0.32
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:25 am