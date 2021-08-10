Gati Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.91 crore, up 24.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.91 crore in June 2021 up 24.35% from Rs. 44.96 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.23 crore in June 2021 down 126.48% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021 up 180.2% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2020.

Gati shares closed at 152.75 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.94% returns over the last 6 months and 247.55% over the last 12 months.