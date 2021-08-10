MARKET NEWS

Gati Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.91 crore, up 24.35% Y-o-Y

August 10, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gati are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.91 crore in June 2021 up 24.35% from Rs. 44.96 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.23 crore in June 2021 down 126.48% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021 up 180.2% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2020.

Gati shares closed at 152.75 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.94% returns over the last 6 months and 247.55% over the last 12 months.

Close
Gati
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations55.9177.8744.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations55.9177.8744.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods49.3068.8738.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.34-0.39-0.51
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.202.722.30
Depreciation0.290.420.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.2412.019.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-5.76-6.23
Other Income1.753.663.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.29-2.10-2.54
Interest0.451.072.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.84-3.17-5.40
Exceptional Items-13.05-145.84--
P/L Before Tax-12.21-149.01-5.40
Tax0.02----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.23-149.01-5.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.23-149.01-5.40
Equity Share Capital24.5924.3924.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.00-12.22-0.44
Diluted EPS-0.98-12.22-0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.00-12.22-0.44
Diluted EPS-0.98-12.22-0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Couriers #Earnings First-Cut #Gati #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2021 01:00 pm

