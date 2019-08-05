Gati Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 118.30 crore, down 3.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.30 crore in June 2019 down 3.09% from Rs. 122.07 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2019 down 126.57% from Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2019 down 79.13% from Rs. 12.36 crore in June 2018.

Gati shares closed at 51.05 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.43% returns over the last 6 months and -54.01% over the last 12 months.