Gati Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 118.30 crore, down 3.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 118.30 crore in June 2019 down 3.09% from Rs. 122.07 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2019 down 126.57% from Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2019 down 79.13% from Rs. 12.36 crore in June 2018.
Gati shares closed at 51.05 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.43% returns over the last 6 months and -54.01% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 11:51 am