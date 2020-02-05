Gati Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 115.64 crore, down 19.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.64 crore in December 2019 down 19.74% from Rs. 144.09 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2019 down 172.48% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019 down 101.84% from Rs. 10.35 crore in December 2018.

Gati shares closed at 68.10 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 66.71% returns over the last 6 months and -3.20% over the last 12 months.