Gati Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 115.64 crore, down 19.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 115.64 crore in December 2019 down 19.74% from Rs. 144.09 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2019 down 172.48% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019 down 101.84% from Rs. 10.35 crore in December 2018.
Gati shares closed at 68.55 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.67% returns over the last 6 months and -1.15% over the last 12 months.
|Gati
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|115.64
|104.21
|144.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|115.64
|104.21
|144.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|68.02
|68.46
|75.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.17
|-0.31
|0.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.84
|5.93
|7.31
|Depreciation
|0.94
|0.95
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.42
|38.34
|53.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.41
|-9.16
|6.22
|Other Income
|3.28
|9.83
|3.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|0.67
|9.36
|Interest
|2.98
|2.97
|3.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.11
|-2.30
|5.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.11
|-2.30
|5.48
|Tax
|-0.66
|--
|0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.45
|-2.30
|4.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.45
|-2.30
|4.76
|Equity Share Capital
|21.72
|21.72
|21.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.21
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.21
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.21
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.21
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:40 am