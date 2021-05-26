Gati March quarter consolidated loss widens to Rs 173.40 crore

Representative image.

Express distribution and supply chain solutions firm Gati Ltd on Wednesday said its consolidated loss widened to Rs 173.40 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, impacted by exceptional expense of Rs 172.87 crore. The company had reported a loss of Rs 70.60 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Revenue from operations grew by 9.88 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 406.64 crore, from Rs 370.09 crore in the year-ago period, Gati Ltd said in a regulatory filing. In the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Gati Ltd reported a total exceptional expense of Rs 172.87 crore. The company reported diminution amounting to Rs 171.03 crore in the present fair value of the assets sold during the year and proposed to be sold, the filing added.

Shares of Gati Ltd were trading 4.37 per cent higher at Rs 126.70 apiece on BSE.