Gati Ltd reports Rs 5 lakh loss in December quarter

Supply chain solutions provider Gati Ltd has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 5.15 lakh during the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
The company had clocked Rs 4.21 crore profit in the year ago quarter, Gati Ltd said in a BSE filing.Its total income during the said quarter stood at Rs 447.70 crore as against Rs 483.05 crore in the same period preceding fiscal.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 09:40 pm