Gati Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 435.15 crore, up 8.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 435.15 crore in September 2022 up 8.96% from Rs. 399.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in September 2022 down 88.03% from Rs. 48.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.61 crore in September 2022 up 53.22% from Rs. 18.02 crore in September 2021.

Gati EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.98 in September 2021.

Gati shares closed at 176.45 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.98% returns over the last 6 months and 14.58% over the last 12 months.