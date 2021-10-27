Gati Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 399.38 crore, up 16.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 399.38 crore in September 2021 up 16.61% from Rs. 342.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.62 crore in September 2021 up 538.41% from Rs. 11.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.02 crore in September 2021 down 22.99% from Rs. 23.40 crore in September 2020.

Gati EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.92 in September 2020.

Gati shares closed at 141.30 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.58% returns over the last 6 months and 125.90% over the last 12 months.