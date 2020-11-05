Gati Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 342.50 crore, down 22.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 342.50 crore in September 2020 down 22.11% from Rs. 439.70 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.09 crore in September 2020 up 0.09% from Rs. 11.10 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.40 crore in September 2020 up 21.37% from Rs. 19.28 crore in September 2019.

Gati shares closed at 61.50 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 63.56% returns over the last 6 months and -1.99% over the last 12 months.