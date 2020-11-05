Gati Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 342.50 crore, down 22.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 342.50 crore in September 2020 down 22.11% from Rs. 439.70 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.09 crore in September 2020 up 0.09% from Rs. 11.10 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.40 crore in September 2020 up 21.37% from Rs. 19.28 crore in September 2019.
Gati shares closed at 61.50 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 63.56% returns over the last 6 months and -1.99% over the last 12 months.
|Gati
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|342.50
|164.26
|439.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|342.50
|164.26
|439.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|63.45
|39.40
|94.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.58
|1.67
|0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.18
|33.62
|46.76
|Depreciation
|9.90
|10.07
|12.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|220.68
|115.85
|279.68
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.71
|-36.35
|5.22
|Other Income
|2.79
|5.20
|1.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.50
|-31.15
|6.54
|Interest
|11.56
|12.46
|15.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.94
|-43.61
|-8.58
|Exceptional Items
|-11.34
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.40
|-43.61
|-8.58
|Tax
|1.41
|-8.37
|1.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.81
|-35.24
|-10.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.81
|-35.24
|-10.55
|Minority Interest
|-0.28
|8.30
|-0.55
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.09
|-26.94
|-11.10
|Equity Share Capital
|24.39
|24.39
|21.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|-2.21
|-1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|-2.21
|-1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|-2.21
|-1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|-2.21
|-1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm