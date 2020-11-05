172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|gati-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-342-50-crore-down-22-11-y-o-y-6072211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gati Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 342.50 crore, down 22.11% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:

Net Sales at Rs 342.50 crore in September 2020 down 22.11% from Rs. 439.70 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.09 crore in September 2020 up 0.09% from Rs. 11.10 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.40 crore in September 2020 up 21.37% from Rs. 19.28 crore in September 2019.

Gati shares closed at 61.50 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 63.56% returns over the last 6 months and -1.99% over the last 12 months.

Gati
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations342.50164.26439.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations342.50164.26439.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods63.4539.4094.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.581.670.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost36.1833.6246.76
Depreciation9.9010.0712.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses220.68115.85279.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.71-36.355.22
Other Income2.795.201.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.50-31.156.54
Interest11.5612.4615.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.94-43.61-8.58
Exceptional Items-11.34----
P/L Before Tax-9.40-43.61-8.58
Tax1.41-8.371.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.81-35.24-10.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.81-35.24-10.55
Minority Interest-0.288.30-0.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.09-26.94-11.10
Equity Share Capital24.3924.3921.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.92-2.21-1.02
Diluted EPS-0.92-2.21-1.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.92-2.21-1.02
Diluted EPS-0.92-2.21-1.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Couriers #Earnings First-Cut #Gati #Results

