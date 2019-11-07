Gati Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 439.70 crore, down 5.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 439.70 crore in September 2019 down 5.95% from Rs. 467.50 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.10 crore in September 2019 down 947.33% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.28 crore in September 2019 down 18.13% from Rs. 23.55 crore in September 2018.
Gati shares closed at 61.25 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and -25.21% over the last 12 months.
|Gati
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|439.70
|458.06
|467.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|439.70
|458.06
|467.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|94.90
|92.91
|97.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.40
|2.66
|-2.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|46.76
|48.26
|47.08
|Depreciation
|12.74
|7.87
|7.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|279.68
|293.05
|302.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.22
|13.31
|14.80
|Other Income
|1.32
|2.72
|1.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.54
|16.03
|15.97
|Interest
|15.12
|11.19
|11.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.58
|4.84
|4.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.58
|4.84
|4.85
|Tax
|1.97
|2.81
|2.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.55
|2.03
|2.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.55
|2.03
|2.61
|Minority Interest
|-0.55
|-1.31
|-1.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.10
|0.72
|1.31
|Equity Share Capital
|21.72
|21.71
|21.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|0.07
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|0.07
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|0.07
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|0.07
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
