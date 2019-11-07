Gati Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 439.70 crore, down 5.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 439.70 crore in September 2019 down 5.95% from Rs. 467.50 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.10 crore in September 2019 down 947.33% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.28 crore in September 2019 down 18.13% from Rs. 23.55 crore in September 2018.

Gati shares closed at 61.25 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and -25.21% over the last 12 months.