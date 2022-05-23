 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gati Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 376.73 crore, down 7.36% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:

Net Sales at Rs 376.73 crore in March 2022 down 7.36% from Rs. 406.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2022 up 86.38% from Rs. 164.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2022 up 32.25% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2021.

Gati shares closed at 149.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.13% returns over the last 6 months and 19.30% over the last 12 months.

Gati
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 376.73 413.76 406.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 376.73 413.76 406.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 54.70 56.63 68.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.00 0.83 0.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.86 39.03 49.26
Depreciation 12.37 7.03 10.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 277.72 303.18 280.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.92 7.06 -2.18
Other Income 10.00 2.25 1.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.08 9.31 -0.21
Interest 7.24 5.78 10.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.16 3.53 -10.91
Exceptional Items -22.31 -- -172.87
P/L Before Tax -28.47 3.53 -183.78
Tax 1.25 -1.49 -10.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -29.72 5.02 -173.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -29.72 5.02 -173.40
Minority Interest 7.34 -1.13 9.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -22.38 3.89 -164.36
Equity Share Capital 24.59 24.59 24.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.91 0.31 -13.48
Diluted EPS -2.84 0.30 -13.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.91 0.31 -13.48
Diluted EPS -2.84 0.30 -13.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Couriers #Earnings First-Cut #Gati #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
