Gati Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 376.73 crore, down 7.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 376.73 crore in March 2022 down 7.36% from Rs. 406.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2022 up 86.38% from Rs. 164.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2022 up 32.25% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2021.

Gati shares closed at 149.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.13% returns over the last 6 months and 19.30% over the last 12 months.