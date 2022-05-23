Gati Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 376.73 crore, down 7.36% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 376.73 crore in March 2022 down 7.36% from Rs. 406.64 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2022 up 86.38% from Rs. 164.36 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2022 up 32.25% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2021.
Gati shares closed at 149.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.13% returns over the last 6 months and 19.30% over the last 12 months.
|Gati
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|376.73
|413.76
|406.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|376.73
|413.76
|406.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|54.70
|56.63
|68.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.00
|0.83
|0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.86
|39.03
|49.26
|Depreciation
|12.37
|7.03
|10.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|277.72
|303.18
|280.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.92
|7.06
|-2.18
|Other Income
|10.00
|2.25
|1.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.08
|9.31
|-0.21
|Interest
|7.24
|5.78
|10.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.16
|3.53
|-10.91
|Exceptional Items
|-22.31
|--
|-172.87
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.47
|3.53
|-183.78
|Tax
|1.25
|-1.49
|-10.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-29.72
|5.02
|-173.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.72
|5.02
|-173.40
|Minority Interest
|7.34
|-1.13
|9.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.38
|3.89
|-164.36
|Equity Share Capital
|24.59
|24.59
|24.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.91
|0.31
|-13.48
|Diluted EPS
|-2.84
|0.30
|-13.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.91
|0.31
|-13.48
|Diluted EPS
|-2.84
|0.30
|-13.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
