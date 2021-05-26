Gati Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 406.64 crore, up 9.88% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 406.64 crore in March 2021 up 9.88% from Rs. 370.09 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 164.36 crore in March 2021 down 161.26% from Rs. 62.91 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2021 up 176.81% from Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2020.
Gati shares closed at 121.40 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)
|Gati
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|406.64
|400.84
|370.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|406.64
|400.84
|370.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|68.55
|67.79
|86.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.29
|-0.19
|0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.26
|43.85
|44.29
|Depreciation
|10.38
|9.78
|12.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|280.34
|264.78
|257.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.18
|14.83
|-30.88
|Other Income
|1.97
|0.45
|5.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|15.28
|-25.54
|Interest
|10.70
|10.42
|13.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.91
|4.86
|-39.48
|Exceptional Items
|-172.87
|-20.65
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-183.78
|-15.79
|-39.48
|Tax
|-10.38
|10.69
|31.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-173.40
|-26.48
|-70.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-173.40
|-26.48
|-70.60
|Minority Interest
|9.04
|0.99
|7.69
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-164.36
|-25.49
|-62.91
|Equity Share Capital
|24.39
|24.39
|24.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.48
|-2.10
|-5.66
|Diluted EPS
|-13.48
|-2.10
|-5.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.48
|-2.10
|-5.66
|Diluted EPS
|-13.48
|-2.10
|-5.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited