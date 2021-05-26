Gati Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 406.64 crore, up 9.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 406.64 crore in March 2021 up 9.88% from Rs. 370.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 164.36 crore in March 2021 down 161.26% from Rs. 62.91 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2021 up 176.81% from Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2020.

Gati shares closed at 121.40 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)