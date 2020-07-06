Gati Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 370.09 crore, down 19.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 370.09 crore in March 2020 down 19.44% from Rs. 459.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.91 crore in March 2020 down 859.78% from Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2020 down 139.36% from Rs. 33.64 crore in March 2019.

Gati shares closed at 42.60 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.68% returns over the last 6 months and -41.76% over the last 12 months.