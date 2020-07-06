Gati Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 370.09 crore, down 19.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gati are:
Net Sales at Rs 370.09 crore in March 2020 down 19.44% from Rs. 459.39 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.91 crore in March 2020 down 859.78% from Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2020 down 139.36% from Rs. 33.64 crore in March 2019.
Gati shares closed at 42.60 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.68% returns over the last 6 months and -41.76% over the last 12 months.
|Gati
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|370.09
|443.82
|459.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|370.09
|443.82
|459.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|86.40
|97.03
|99.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.32
|-1.10
|-0.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.29
|49.00
|44.40
|Depreciation
|12.30
|10.79
|7.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|257.66
|283.80
|290.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.88
|4.30
|18.87
|Other Income
|5.34
|3.88
|7.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.54
|8.18
|26.34
|Interest
|13.94
|13.39
|11.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.48
|-5.21
|14.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.48
|-5.21
|14.95
|Tax
|31.12
|-0.06
|4.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-70.60
|-5.15
|10.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-70.60
|-5.15
|10.61
|Minority Interest
|7.69
|0.15
|-2.33
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-62.91
|-5.00
|8.28
|Equity Share Capital
|24.39
|21.72
|21.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.66
|-0.46
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-5.66
|-0.46
|0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.66
|-0.46
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-5.66
|-0.46
|0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:25 am