Gati Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 290.24 crore, up 76.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.24 crore in June 2021 up 76.7% from Rs. 164.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.65 crore in June 2021 up 30.77% from Rs. 26.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021 up 105.41% from Rs. 21.08 crore in June 2020.

Gati shares closed at 152.75 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.94% returns over the last 6 months and 247.55% over the last 12 months.